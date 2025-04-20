Private detective JANE MUGO confronts corrupt police officers who had erected a roadblock along Thika Road to extort motorists on account of drunk driving (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - Some rogue traffic police officers were left with an egg on their faces after renowned private detective Jane Mugo confronted them for extorting money from motorists.

The corrupt officers from Ruiru Police Station had erected a roadblock in Ruiru along Thika Road, where they stopped motorists and extorted money from them on account of drunk driving.

The officers falsely accused the controversial private investigator of being drunk and tried to extort money from her, leading to a confrontation.

“I am drunk? Why are you extorting money from innocent motorists?” she was heard lamenting in the video as she faced off with the cops, who appeared shaken.

The cops walked away while covered in shame after Jane lectured them like toddlers and threatened to expose them.

Watch the video.

