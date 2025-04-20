Former CS AISHA JUMWA stuns guests with her waist-shaking skills at a wedding (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - Former Cabinet Secretary, Aisha Jumwa, was among the guests invited to the wedding of content creator Prince Kai and his long-time girlfriend, Diana Yegon, in Kilifi on Saturday, April 19.

The 50-year-old seasoned politician stunned guests after she took to the dancefloor and displayed her waist-shaking skills, synonymous with ladies born and brought up in the Coast.

Jumwa proved that she can still gerrit despite her advanced age.

Watch the video.

Former CS AISHA JUMWA stuns guests with her waist-shaking skills at a wedding pic.twitter.com/BCEUYUywtP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST