Members of the public captured on camera looting packaged milk from a truck that overturned along a major highway (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 20, 2025 - Members of the public rushed to the scene of an accident along a major Kenyan highway to steal from an overturned truck that was transporting packaged milk.
In the video shared on social media, both young and old are
seen looting from the overturned truck, almost causing a stampede as they stole
the packets of milk, before the police arrived to restore order.
Some motorists also stopped their vehicles by the roadside
to loot from the truck, while other looters were spotted selling the stolen
milk to passengers aboard public service vehicles along the highway.
The incident left the owner of the truck counting losses.
Watch the video.
Members of the public captured on camera looting packaged milk from a truck that overturned along a major highway pic.twitter.com/L1lvLCXC7k— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2025
