PRINCE INDAH’s side chick SHAN unmasked after his lavish traditional wedding - Fear Luo men (PHOTOs)







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Popular Ohangla singer Prince Indah is the talk of social media after he held a lavish traditional wedding ceremony on Sunday attended by prominent politicians among them Siaya Governor James Orengo.

The hyped wedding has been branded the ‘Wedding Of The Year’ after the celebrated singer flaunted a posh lifestyle synonymous with Luo men.

He hired choppers and high-end cars to make the ceremony memorable.

It is now emerging that Prince Indah is cheating on his wife Winnie, despite holding a lavish wedding to make their union official.

The lady he is reportedly having an extra-marital affair with is called Shan.

Indah’s secret affair with Shan was exposed to the public by his former side chick Lavendar Achieng Nyar Jera after she picked an online fight with his wife Winnie.





Interestingly, Shan also got married to a mzungu recently but she is still having an affair with the Ohangla singer.

Indah is a well-known womanizer who pretends to be faithful to his wife.

See photos of his side chick, Shan.

The Kenyan DAILY POST