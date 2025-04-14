‘His game is 0%’ - PRINCE INDAH’s former side chick LAVENDER tells his wife WINNIE after their lavish traditional wedding as the 2 fight online! Informs her he has another side chick







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Drama has erupted on social media after Prince Indah’s former side chick, Lavender Achieng Nyar Jera, launched a scathing attack on his wife Winnie after their lavish traditional wedding that was the talk of social media.

Lavender accused Winnie of forming a pseudo account to provoke her.

Lavender told Prince Indah’s wife that she had already moved on and found a better man.

She went on to mock the celebrated Ohangla singer, claiming that he is not equal to the task in between the sheets.

Lavender, a controversial social media figure with a considerable following, further informed Indah’s wife that he has another side chick called Shan.

She told Winnie to fight Shan, the singer’s current side chick, because she has already moved on.

Lavender is currently dating Koffi Macadory, another popular Ohangla artist.

Interestingly, Koffi Macadory once dated Prince Indah’s wife.

She praised Macadory’s bedroom prowess and revealed that he is better than Prince Indah, something that Winnie, Indah’s wife, knows.

Check out her trending post.





Below are photos of Lavender when she was having an affair with Prince Indah behind his wife’s back.

