From "Your Excellency" to Firewood Hawker! Meet former Deputy Governor now hawking firewood to survive as he begs RUTO for a job (PHOTOs)







Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Once chauffeured in motorcades and addressed as “Your Excellency,” former Vihiga County Deputy Governor Caleb Amaswache now walks the streets of Luanda town, hawking firewood to survive.

Amaswache, who served under former Governor Moses Akaranga, is grappling with life after office.

“Life hasn’t been easy,” he admits, reflecting on the silence from former allies and the harsh reality of trying to make ends meet.

“I need a job. I am asking His Excellency William Ruto to consider those who were once in Government.”

“We are all Kenyans and the President should take care of all of us,” he pleaded.

Amaswache hopes to raise Ksh200,000 in capital to start a small business and support his daughter, who is still in school.

“I just want to support her and get back on my feet,” he said.

Today, his only reminders of a once-powerful past are faded portraits of him beside dignitaries.

His story is a sobering reminder that without planning, life after power can be unforgiving.

The Kenyan DAILY POST