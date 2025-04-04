KHALIF KAIRO’s ex-girlfriend, CERA IMANI, who squandered his millions, spotted enjoying life with KIMANZI, as he languishes in remand (PHOTO)







Friday, April 4, 2025 - Cera Imani, the ex-girlfriend to disgraced city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, was pictured with Brian Kimanzi, a local content creator, sharing great moments together.

Cera is among the slay queens who squandered Khalif Kairo’s money before his once-thriving business collapsed.

He flew Cera to lavish vacations in Dubai, Jamaica and other foreign countries, besides spoiling her with expensive gifts.

The trending photo comes at a time when Khalif Kairo is languishing at Industrial Area, where he is being held after failing to meet the court's bond requirements for his release.

Kairo was arrested on March 25th, 2025, and presented at the Kibera Law Courts the following day, where he was denied cash bail but granted a KSh2 million bond - a condition he has yet to fulfill.

According to Kairo, a well-connected woman, whose new car he failed to deliver, has vowed to continue frustrating him with arrests and allegedly threatened to have him locked up to teach him a lesson.

Until Kairo deposits a car logbook, a title deed, or any other appropriate document as collateral for his bond, he will remain in remand.

Kairo's legal team has filed a constitutional appeal to review the criminal proceedings against him, arguing that the repeated arrests have damaged his business, forcing him to shut down his offices and lay off employees, further delaying car deliveries for other customers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST