Enda Tisha Mamayako!! MP DIDMUS BARASA tells a Kenyan who confronted him on WhatsApp after NTV exposed how he killed BRIAN and did a cover up

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Last week, NTV aired an expose revealing how Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa shot dead Brian Olunga during campaigns and did a cover-up.
At the time of his death, OIunga was a bodyguard to Khaemba,
who was challenging Barasa in the hotly-contested MP seat.
It is believed that Barasa bungled the case after bribing
investigators and witnesses.
A Kenyan confronted Barasa on WhatsApp after watching the
NTV expose and called him out for lacking integrity.
The controversial MP had a rude response, and he seems
unapologetic even after taking away the life of Brian, who was barely 22 years
old.
See his response.
