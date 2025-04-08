Enda Tisha Mamayako!! MP DIDMUS BARASA tells a Kenyan who confronted him on WhatsApp after NTV exposed how he killed BRIAN and did a cover up







Tuesday, April 8, 2025 - Last week, NTV aired an expose revealing how Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa shot dead Brian Olunga during campaigns and did a cover-up.

At the time of his death, OIunga was a bodyguard to Khaemba, who was challenging Barasa in the hotly-contested MP seat.

It is believed that Barasa bungled the case after bribing investigators and witnesses.

A Kenyan confronted Barasa on WhatsApp after watching the NTV expose and called him out for lacking integrity.

The controversial MP had a rude response, and he seems unapologetic even after taking away the life of Brian, who was barely 22 years old.

See his response.

