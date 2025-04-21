Popular Instagram influencer KIBANJA announces she is single, 4, months after her flashy wedding - Meet the pretty lady her husband was cheating on her with (PHOTOs & VIDEO)



Monday, April 20, 2025 - Popular Instagram model, Agnes Kibanja, has announced that she is single, four months after her glamorous wedding that was the talk of social media.

The beautiful model took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of posts, disclosing the reason behind her crumbled marriage.

She accused her flamboyant husband of cheating on her and exposed the pretty Somali lady with whom he was having an affair.


According to Kibanja, her cheating husband and the Somali lady started having a secret affair in 2023.

Interestingly, the lady turned up for their anniversary and even sat next to Kibanja, not knowing that she was eyeing her husband.

The heartbroken model went on to reveal that her husband’s side chick is a serial homewrecker.

She was reportedly beaten up recently after she was caught with another woman’s husband.

Below are photos and video of Kibanja’s husband’s side chick, who is currently trending after she wrecked the much-publicized marriage.







