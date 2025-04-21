Marry “average-looking” women to avoid disappointment! X user tells men after KIBANJA exposed her husband for cheating just four months after lavish wedding (LOOK)







Monday, April 21, 2025 - Kenyan model and influencer Kibanja is the talk of the town after exposing her husband, businessman Roja Dhat, for cheating, just four months after their lavish December 2024 wedding.

As netizens debate how anyone could cheat on someone so stunning, popular X user @polo_kimani chimed in with a hot take.

According to him, “overly beautiful women” often lack substance beyond their looks and rarely make ideal wives.

He advised men to consider settling down with “average-looking” women to avoid heartbreak and disappointment.

Kimani also took a trip down memory lane, recalling how Kibanja caused a stir at Moi Girls Kabarak, claiming she was "worshipped" by male students who couldn’t stop obsessing over her.

Read his post below.

