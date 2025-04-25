OPULENCE! Interior CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN spotted wearing a Stefano Ricci shirt costing over Ksh 194,000 (PHOTO)







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is once again making headlines for his taste in luxury fashion.

This comes after he was recently spotted wearing a Stefano Ricci shirt valued at over USD 1,500 (approximately KSh 194,000).

Murkomen has previously been under scrutiny for flaunting high-end items, including a KSh 900,000 wristwatch and KSh 80,000 designer shoes.

Responding to the backlash, the CS defended his lifestyle choices, saying, “I have never gloated anywhere about anything I wear, where I live, or the car I drive.”

He went on to express remorse to anyone offended by his image, adding, “If in any way I behaved either by speech, conduct or lifestyle in a manner that offends any Kenyan, I apologise profusely.”

Well it seems, old habits die hard.

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST