OPULENCE! Interior CS KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN spotted wearing a Stefano Ricci shirt costing over Ksh 194,000 (PHOTO)



Friday, April 25, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is once again making headlines for his taste in luxury fashion.

This comes after he was recently spotted wearing a Stefano Ricci shirt valued at over USD 1,500 (approximately KSh 194,000).

Murkomen has previously been under scrutiny for flaunting high-end items, including a KSh 900,000 wristwatch and KSh 80,000 designer shoes.

Responding to the backlash, the CS defended his lifestyle choices, saying, “I have never gloated anywhere about anything I wear, where I live, or the car I drive.”

He went on to express remorse to anyone offended by his image, adding, “If in any way I behaved either by speech, conduct or lifestyle in a manner that offends any Kenyan, I apologise profusely.”

Well it seems, old habits die hard.

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments