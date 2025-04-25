Ministry of health warns Kenyans against these three drugs over safety concerns - ‘These products pose potential health risks’







Friday, April 25, 2025 - The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a warning against the use, sale, distribution and issuance of several pharmaceutical products found to be substandard or falsified.

In a statement to Kenyans, PPB CEO Fred Siyoi highlighted quality concerns involving three batches of paracetamol 1000mg/100ml injection, one batch of S-Prazo (Esomeprazole 40mg), and three batches of Augmentin.

The affected paracetamol batches include Lumidol Injection (Batch Nos. CM4594007, CM4594008, CM4594009), Blink Injection (Batch Nos. CS4594005, CS4594004), and Paragen Injection (Batch No. K4290027), all manufactured by KamlaAmrut Pharmaceutical India. The products exhibited unusual colour changes, prompting concerns over their safety.

The board also recalled S-Prazo (Esomeprazole 40mg), Batch No. SPZ404, manufactured by Medico Remedies Pharmaceutical India, after a strip of Levofloxacin 500mg tablets was found inside a pack of the esomeprazole capsules.

In addition, Augmentin 1G (Batch No. SHS2) and Augmentin 625MG (Batch Nos. 8X3K and EU7C) were identified as falsified products circulating in the Kenyan market.

“These products pose potential health risks and should not be used,” said Siyoi, urging the public and healthcare professionals to immediately stop using the listed medicines.

He further instructed all pharmaceutical outlets and health facilities to return the affected batches to suppliers or the nearest healthcare facility without delay.

Paracetamol is commonly used to relieve pain and reduce fever, while S-Prazo and Augmentin are used to treat acid-related conditions and bacterial infections, respectively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST