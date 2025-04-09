Police arrest a notorious thug who has been snatching phones along Thika Road - He is a member of the infamous Black Eyed Gang (PHOTO)



Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - A suspect believed to be behind phone snatching incidents along Thika Road has been arrested, following an intelligence-led operation conducted by undercover detectives.

The suspect and his accomplices move around in a motorbike, targeting motorists, pedestrians, and other innocent Kenyans.

He is believed to be a member of the infamous Black Eyed Gang that is behind a spate of armed robberies in Nairobi.

The suspect was found in possession of machetes.

