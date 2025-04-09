“I was ambushed” - ODM MP breaks silence after she was captured on a viral video fighting with a fellow MP in Parliament







Wednesday, April 9, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded within the precincts of Parliament on Tuesday when two female MPs found themselves at the centre of a heated and physical confrontation.

The two rogue lawmakers involved in the scuffle were identified as Umulkheir Harun, a nominated member of Parliament under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, and Falhada Iman, who serves as a representative in the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

They exchanged harsh words before the argument escalated to a full-blown physical altercation.

The ODM MP broke her silence after the video of the violent incident went viral and accused her colleague of ambushing her.

She alleged that the EALA MP went to Parliament to attack her, forcing her to defend herself from aggression.

“She came to Parliament to do nothing but attack me - an incident that blindsided me and left me question what faulted the ambush,” she lamented.

Harun said the incident is regrettable and made it clear that she doesn’t endorse or encourage any form of misconduct.

“I sincerely regret this occurrence and want to emphasize that I do not endorse or encourage any form of misconduct. While I am not providing further comments at this time, I remain fully committed to upholding the respectful and dignified standards expected of our institution and of myself, particularly as a Muslim woman,’’ she added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST