PHOTOs of PRINCE INDAH’s beautiful wife WINNIE NYAMIGORI - He reportedly spent over Ksh 50M in dowry preparation and celebration

Monday, April 14, 2025 - Celebrated Ohangla musician, Evans Ochieng Owino, famously known as Prince Indah, is the talk of town after tying the knot with his long-time partner, Winnie NyaMigori McAramis, in a breathtaking traditional wedding in Migori County.
The Ohangla sensation is reported to have spent over Ksh 50 million in dowry preparation, celebration and payment.
Over the weekend, he
brought a village in Migori County to a standstill with a convoy of 121
vehicles and choppers where he paid 16 cows, 4 goats and an undisclosed amount
of money in dowry.
Below are photos of his beautiful wife.
0 Comments