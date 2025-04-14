PHOTOs of PRINCE INDAH’s beautiful wife WINNIE NYAMIGORI - He reportedly spent over Ksh 50M in dowry preparation and celebration







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Celebrated Ohangla musician, Evans Ochieng Owino, famously known as Prince Indah, is the talk of town after tying the knot with his long-time partner, Winnie NyaMigori McAramis, in a breathtaking traditional wedding in Migori County.

The Ohangla sensation is reported to have spent over Ksh 50 million in dowry preparation, celebration and payment.

Over the weekend, he brought a village in Migori County to a standstill with a convoy of 121 vehicles and choppers where he paid 16 cows, 4 goats and an undisclosed amount of money in dowry.

Below are photos of his beautiful wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST