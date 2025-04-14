OPULENCE! See PHOTOs from Ohangla maestro PRINCE INDAH’s lavish traditional wedding ceremony that has left Kenyans talking!







Monday, April 14, 2025 - Ohangla sensation Evans Ochieng Owino, famously known as Prince Indah, is the talk of town after tying the knot with his long-time partner, Winnie NyaMigori McAramis, in a breathtaking traditional wedding in Migori County.

The private, invite-only affair was a showcase of opulence, culture, and romance, complete with a convoy of 121 vehicles and vibrant Luo traditions.

The star-studded guest list included Lang’ata MP Jalang’o, King Kaka, and Oga Obinna, all there to celebrate the beloved artist.

Prince Indah reportedly spent over KSh 50 million on dowry and celebrations, including the payment of 16 cows and 4 goats.

See photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST