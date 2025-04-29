“I will never date a single mother”- Lawyer RAYMOND NDUGA cries out after his LOVER attacked him, bit his ‘member’ and left him for dead (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - In a shocking turn of events, Nairobi-based lawyer Raymond Nduga has publicly declared that he will never date a single mother, following a harrowing incident where his lover allegedly attacked him, biting his ‘small member’ and leaving him for dead.

According to Nduga, the attack occurred after a heated argument with his lover, identified as Slyvia Ndungwa Omulo, alias Sly Nnard.

He claims that during the altercation, she became violent, leading to the severe injury.

“She attacked me without warning, and I was left bleeding and unconscious,” Nduga recounted in a social media post.

She then transferred all his money to her accounts with the help of her sister.

Nduga’s lover and her sister were cornered by the security as they were planning to leave his apartment and were locked up at Kileleshwa Police Station.

Nduga was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent immediate medical treatment.

Sly’s mother came to the hospital and settled his medical bills, hoping that he would withdraw the complaint.

Check out his post.

