Pastor DISHON MIRUGI embroiled in another scandal after his tycoon wife WANGARI MUTHUMA reported his side chick to DCI for sending her death threats







Thursday, April 3, 2025 - Controversial pastor Dishon Mirugi is embroiled in a fresh scandal after his wife, Wangari Muthuma, a prominent businesswoman and the founder of Nairobi Outpatient Gulf Hospital, reported his side chick to the police for threatening her life.

Mirugi’s side chick, Monica Maina, the Chairlady of Flying Eagle International Ministry church in Thika, which the scandalous pastor runs, threatened to kill his wife.

Sources revealed that Monica was arrested by detectives from the Kasarani Police Station after Dishon’s wife filed a complaint regarding threats to her life made through text messages and phone calls.

These threats reportedly followed a confrontation between the two women regarding an affair involving Wangari’s cheating husband.

Wangari discovered love messages exchanged between her husband and Monica, who is married to a senior manager at Metro Trans Sacco in Nairobi.

This revelation led to significant tension, ultimately resulting in Wangari evicting the controversial preacher-turned-musician from her upscale home.

This week, Wangari took additional precautions by changing the security guards at her residence after discovering that her husband was sneaking into the servants' quarters late at night.

Monica had allegedly warned Wangari that she would kill her, prompting her to report the matter to the authorities.

Mirugi came into the limelight after his estranged lover died in his house under mysterious circumstances.

He exchanged vows with Wangari last year in a colourful ceremony.

