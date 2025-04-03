An undercover cop parades the faces of gang members who stabbed a man to death in Kasarani while he was heading to work in the morning (PHOTOs)

Thursday, April 3,
2025 - An undercover police officer tasked with hunting down criminal gangs
in Nairobi and its environs has paraded the faces of notorious gang members
behind armed robberies in Kasarani.
The suspects robbed a man in the wee hours of the morning at
Red Soil area near Mwiki and stabbed him to death.
The ruthless gang targets innocent members of the public
heading to work in the morning.
Several incidents of armed robberies conducted by the gang
have been reported by the locals in the past few months.
Police officers have launched a manhunt for the gang as the
family of the victim, who was stabbed to death on Tuesday, cries for justice.
See their photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments