"Our 30% has gone to RAILA" - KHALWALE accuses RUTO of short-hanging LUHYAs and warns of consequences in 2027!







Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Kakamega Senator and Senate Majority Whip, Boni Khalwale, has hit out at President William Ruto, accusing him of sidelining the Luhya community and ignoring the region’s development needs.

Speaking from his rural home, a visibly frustrated Khalwale didn’t mince his words.

“President Ruto, I want to tell you that you have left Luhyas in the cold.”

“Your work is politics of lies to the Luhya nation.”

“Some of our roads are impassable, our industries have closed their doors, but you keep on telling us lies every day,” he said.

Adding: “We have several roads in the Western that need to be constructed. Misikhu to Matunda via Brigadier is in a bad state - what are your thoughts, Mr. President?”

He called for Kakamega Referral Hospital to be elevated to national status, similar to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga facility in Nyanza.

Adding fuel to the fire, Khalwale accused Ruto of giving preferential treatment to Luo leaders allied to Raila Odinga, claiming that the promised 30% share for the Luhyas in the Kenya Kwanza Government has been handed to the opposition instead.

He warned that if things don't change, Ruto shouldn't expect support from the Mulembe nation come 2027.

“I want to tell Mr. President that our 30 per cent that you promised Luhyas has gone to Raila's backyard.”

“We have no right to share what we fought for in the Kenya Kwanza government.”

“Your friendship with Raila is none of our business, but we want developments for our people," he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST