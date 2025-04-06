Detectives crack down on drug traffickers - One of the suspects was nabbed in a matatu with 200 grams of heroin (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Mombasa Anti-Narcotics Unit detectives have nabbed a notorious drug trafficker, Shee Hussein, at Magaoni area in Msambweni and recovered 200 grammes of heroin.

Acting on solid intel, detectives pounced on Hussein aboard a public service vehicle.

A quick search revealed 200 grams of heroin cleverly hidden in his left trouser pocket.

Cornered and under pressure, he capitulated, guiding detectives to his stash at home, which led to the discovery of an additional 19 packages of Cannabis sativa.

Hussein now sits behind bars at Kilindini Port Police, undergoing processing, awaiting his day in court.

In a similar operation, ANU detectives domiciled at DCI Headquarters executed a well-planned raid in Kabati, Murang'a County.

With targeted intel guiding their efforts, they intercepted Henry Mburu Njogu, who was driving a Toyota Rumion, registration no. KCP 885G.

A subsequent search of his residence uncovered 21 sacks of Cannabis sativa.

Mburu found himself in cuffs, transported to Mutahiga Police Station, where he too awaits legal repercussions for his actions.

Further, in a multi-agency operation in Usenge, authorities apprehended Francis Odhiambo Ochieng, alias Odhis.

During this encounter, 4,600 sticks of bhang were seized.

Odhis is now in custody, undergoing processing ahead of his court appearance.

Courtesy: DCI