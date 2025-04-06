KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH begs RUTO to exclude him from his next tour of the Mount Kenya region after being embarrassed







Sunday, April 6, 2025 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament and Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has reportedly pleaded to be left out in President William Ruto’s next tour of the Mount Kenya region.

The vocal MP had a rough time after he was booed by locals when he accompanied Ruto during his just concluded tour of the Mount Kenya region.

Ichung’wah believes there is a deliberate attempt by a section of leaders from his backyard to embarrass him in the presence of the President and portray him as a political novice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST