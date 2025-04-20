Only Fans Kenyan Model QUEEN TAHSHAAR's flashy Harrier is the talk of the town - She makes a killing entertaining wazungus online (PHOTOs & VIDEO)

Sunday, April 20, 2025 - Quene Tahshaar is an Only Fans Kenyan model who ekes out a living by entertaining men online.
The youthful lady mostly targets white men from top-tier
countries and she seems to be making a killing, judging by her flamboyant
lifestyle.
She drives a flashy Harrier that has been creating a buzz on
social media.
See photos and videos.
Only Fans Kenyan Model QUEEN TAHSHAAR's flashy Harrier is the talk of the town - She makes a killing entertaining wazungus online pic.twitter.com/ewpsQsuj8m— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 20, 2025
