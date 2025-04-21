BABU OWINO hints at running for Presidency in 2027 with NDINDI NYORO as running mate – Should RUTO be worried?







Monday, April 21, 2025 - Outspoken Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has stirred the political pot after hinting at a potential joint presidential ticket in 2027 with Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro.

Speaking on Hot 96’s Breakfast Show, Owino revealed a lineup of influential leaders he envisions working with, including Kalonzo Musyoka, Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo, Eugene Wamalwa, Gladys Wanga, Irungu Kang’ata, and George Natembeya.

"It all depends on the decisions we make together with my brother Ndindi, who is also a high performer.”

“If we decide to pursue the presidency today, with Ndindi as my deputy, we could do it without even needing to hire agents - asubuhi mapema!" he declared.

Owino didn’t hold back when critiquing President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, accusing them of poor leadership and corruption.

"The World Bank did release Ksh.380 million to improve our roads, yet contractors have abandoned the sites.”

“The funds have been squandered. Who is accountable? The governor of Nairobi," he said.

With eyes on 2027, Owino hinted at either a presidential or gubernatorial bid.

"There are opportunities everywhere. My supporters are passionately urging me to run for president in 2027.”

“I believe I'm more than qualified for all these roles."

Owino went on to state that initially, he was convinced Ruto would easily secure a second term but that is no longer the view.Bottom of Form

"I am truly disappointed because this is a president who had the potential to be the best in Kenya, having risen from a humble background.”

“This is the person, when he won 2022; I knew that this person had won 2027.”

“But as we move towards 2027, I know that he's losing it because of the obvious things.”