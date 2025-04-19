Never Give Up! MP, PETER SALASYA, shares a PHOTO of himself before money and fame to inspire the youth! Ametoka Mbali!

Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, has captured the hearts of Kenyans after sharing a throwback photo of himself on social media.
The picture, taken before his rise to fame, shows a younger
Salasya in an oversized, budget suit, looking skinny and far from the confident
leader he is today.
Salasya, who defeated political heavyweights in the 2022
elections, shared the photo with a heartfelt caption:
“Never give up in life. Pray and work. Always have a dream -
I want to be the best performing MP, maybe even President someday.”
“And be yourself, don’t pretend.”
Salasya, recently ranked among top-performing MPs, is living
proof that dreams backed by determination truly come true.
See the photo below.
