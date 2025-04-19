New dad in Town! MP PETER SALASYA over the moon as he becomes a father and shares PHOTO of the adorable baby boy - He’s a carbon copy!







Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, is over the moon after welcoming his newborn son.

The outspoken legislator shared a heart-melting photo of the little one bundled up in cozy clothes, peacefully sleeping.

Overflowing with pride, Salasya gushed over his baby boy’s cuteness and asked Kenyans to help name him.

“He is one day old. Let us celebrate him. Help me to name him,” he captioned the sweet post.

Kenyans quickly flooded the comments with warm congratulations and name suggestions for the newest little star in town.

The Kenyan DAILY POST