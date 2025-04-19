From Miraa leftovers to used ‘rubbers’ – Kenyan LADY shares VIDEO showing the mess guests left in her Airbnb







Saturday, April 19, 2025 - A Kenyan Airbnb host has lifted the lid on the not-so-glamorous side of short-term rentals.

In a video she shared online, she offered an unfiltered glimpse into the aftermath of some stays, showing trash everywhere, miraa remnants, and leftover food dumped in the sink.

Despite the mess, she remained gracious, saying this is part of her daily grind and how she earns her living.

She also sent out a firm message to those who frequently ask her for money: "My money doesn’t come easy."

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some viewers admitting they’ve ditched Airbnbs altogether due to cleanliness concerns, opting for hotels instead, where room service is guaranteed.

It's a raw, real peek into the hustle behind the Airbnb business in Kenya.

Watch the video below.

The state of an Airbnb in the morning after guests check out! pic.twitter.com/0bGhuXh26d — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 18, 2025