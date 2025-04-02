NAOMI CHEBET’s decision to reunite with her estranged husband ends in tragedy after he killed her, fled and posted a message on social media confessing to the brutal act (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - The family of Naomi Chebet is seeking justice after she was found murdered in her rented apartment under mysterious circumstances on Sunday morning.

Naomi Chebet and Samuel Njoroge were blessed with 3 young kids.

However, the latter is believed to have killed her and wrote a cryptic message online, seemingly confessing to the act.

“Wewe kufa uniodokee m@l@ya@ wewe” he wrote on Facebook.





He later sent a message to an unidentified person, admitting to the crime, saying, “Mm nilimuuwa coze ya upuzi, mbona anijibu” (“I killed her because of nonsense; why was she answering me back?”).

Naomi, who had recently reunited with her estranged husband, Samuel Njoroge, was discovered dead by her brother, Harrison, with disturbing injuries that suggest a brutal attack.

According to her brother Ben Koech, Naomi and Samuel had separated but reconciled in the first week of March.

On the evening of Saturday, March 22, at around 9 pm, a neighbor who was talking on the phone outside saw Naomi entering the house with Samuel.

Approximately an hour and a half later, at 10:30 PM, Samuel was seen leaving the house wearing a mask, passing the same neighbor, who was still on the phone with her parents.

Harrison, who works late nights, returned home between 12 am and 1 am.

Upon arrival, he found Naomi lying on the couch, covered with a blanket.

Assuming she was resting after a long day at work, he chose not to wake her.

The following morning, he noted she remained in the same position.

Alarmed, he uncovered the blanket and made the grim discovery - his sister was unresponsive and had been dead for hours.





