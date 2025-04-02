“Let my body be cremated’ - FELIX ODHIAMBO shares distressing messages on Facebook as depression takes a toll on him







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - A Facebook user has shared distressing messages and confessed that depression has taken a toll on him, leading him to suicidal thoughts.

The depressed man, identified as Felix Odhiambo, is reportedly ailing and struggling to take care of his family.

The illness has left him completely broke and hopeless.

He posted a series of messages on Facebook, asking his family for forgiveness and affirming his love for his wife and son.

He instructed his family to cremate his body when he dies and retrieve it from his rented house in Pipeline.

See the messages.

