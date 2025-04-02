Kenyan LADY, who claims that socialite CUBANA CHIEFPRIEST impregnated and dumped her, cries and begs a senior Nigerian politician to persuade him to undergo a DNA test

Wednesday, April 2,
2025 - A Kenyan woman, identified as Hellen, has publicly appealed to Imo
State Governor Hope Uzodimma to intervene in her ongoing paternity dispute with
flamboyant Nigerian socialite and businessman Okechukwu Pascal, popularly known
as Cubana Chief Priest.
Hellen claims to have a child with Chief Priest but accuses
him of abandonment - an allegation the businessman has repeatedly denied.
Speaking in a recent interview,
Chief Priest maintained that the child is not his and that he does not know who
the Kenyan woman is.
“It can't be my child. I don't
know her. I have never met her.”
“Children are gifts from God
regardless of how they come, and I have more than enough to take care of my
children as many as possible that will come my way.”
“I have a beautiful marriage.
This is the best thing that has ever happened to me and if you watch the whole
attack, it is on the marriage.” he said
In an emotional video shared on Instagram, she pleaded with the Governor to persuade the socialite to take a DNA test and provide support for the child.
"@he_hopeuzodimma of Imo State, I need your help.
Talk to Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chief Priest to please help his son in
Kenya and for the DNA to be done… The baby is struggling, no food or anything
to feed him," she wrote.
Notably, in January 2022, Cubana Chief Priest was appointed
Special Adviser to the Governor on Social Media Influence and Social Events
Management.
Watch the video below.
