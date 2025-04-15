Mystery deepens in Pastor ELIZABETH GITHIGI’s mysterious death inside popular Kikuyu gospel singer’s house as leaked message shows she was murdered - It was not suicide

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - The mysterious death of Nakuru-based pastor Elizabeth Githigi inside the house of popular Kikuyu gospel artist Mirugi Dishon has taken a dramatic turn, with new revelations pointing to a possible love triangle.
Initially, it was believed that Pastor Elizabeth had
committed suicide, but a text message from Monica Maina, Dishon Murugi’s side
chick and a chairlady at his church, raises serious concerns.
According to reports, Mirugi
Dishon's wife, Wangari Muthuma, discovered he had an affair with Monica Maina,
which sparked a heated argument.
During the confrontation, Monica
allegedly disclosed critical information about the shocking death
of Pastor Elizabeth Githigi, whose body was found at Mirugi Dishon’s rented
residence.
In the message, Monica hinted
that Pastor Elizabeth was killed by Dishon’s wife, Wangari Muthuma.
“Ukitaka kuniua vile uliua
Elizabeth go ahead,” a message from
Monica to Dishon’s wife Wangari read.
Did the astute businesswoman
Wangari Muthuma play a role in Pastor Elizabeth Githigi's untimely death, as
some have alleged?
Based on text messages and other
recorded statements, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) should
consider reopening the case and obtaining fresh testimony from Monica.
The truth must come to light, and Monica could hold key information about the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments