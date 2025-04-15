ALIGONGEWA na Pastor! Man forgives his wife despite busting her having ‘fun’ with their pastor in their matrimonial bed - “Something possessed her"







Tuesday, April 15, 2025 - In a story that has left many stunned, a man has chosen forgiveness after catching his wife having ‘fun’ with their pastor, right inside their matrimonial home.

A friend of the couple identified as Dr. Stan, shared the emotional tale on X (formerly twitter) revealing that he received an early morning call that left him speechless.

“Hey man, all is good. Family got involved, and they are still at my house. As much as it hurts, I have to forgive. My wife didn’t know what came over her,” the man reportedly told Stan.

According to him, his wife had acted out of character, and he truly believed “something possessed her.”

Stan, still shocked, asked what made him stay.

His response: “My wife almost killed herself. I don’t want blood on my hands.”

“Her family and mine begged me for hours into the next morning. If God can forgive, who am I to hold a grudge?”

Stan concluded saying: “He’s made his choice, and he is not mad at me.”

“I’m going to have to pray for him. He who chooses his wife chooses his destiny.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST