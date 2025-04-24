Moving on swiftly? Comedian MULAMWAH introduces new girlfriend days after breaking up with RUTH K (PHOTOs)

Thursday, April 24, 2025 – Comedian Mulamwah is moving on swiftly from his break up with longtime partner and baby mama, Ruth K.
The funnyman took to social media to tease fans with photos
of a new lady, her face hidden, captioned simply: "to new life."
The low-key reveal has stirred curiosity, with fans
wondering if this marks a genuine new romance or another of Mulamwah’s
signature clout-chasing stunts.
Mulamwah and Ruth K began dating in 2022, shortly after his
dramatic split from Carrol Sonie, with whom he shares a daughter, Keilah
Oyando.
They welcomed their son, Oyando Junior, on February 10,
2024.
Now, it appears Mulamwah is starting over, perhaps more
privately this time.
Whether it’s love, clout-chasing, or a bit of both, one
thing’s for sure: Mulamwah knows how to keep netizens talking.Bottom of Form
See the photos below.
