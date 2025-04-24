Moving on swiftly? Comedian MULAMWAH introduces new girlfriend days after breaking up with RUTH K (PHOTOs)







Thursday, April 24, 2025 – Comedian Mulamwah is moving on swiftly from his break up with longtime partner and baby mama, Ruth K.

The funnyman took to social media to tease fans with photos of a new lady, her face hidden, captioned simply: "to new life."

The low-key reveal has stirred curiosity, with fans wondering if this marks a genuine new romance or another of Mulamwah’s signature clout-chasing stunts.

Mulamwah and Ruth K began dating in 2022, shortly after his dramatic split from Carrol Sonie, with whom he shares a daughter, Keilah Oyando.

They welcomed their son, Oyando Junior, on February 10, 2024.

Now, it appears Mulamwah is starting over, perhaps more privately this time.

Whether it’s love, clout-chasing, or a bit of both, one thing’s for sure: Mulamwah knows how to keep netizens talking.Bottom of Form

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST