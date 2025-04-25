MP PETER SALASYA salivates over RUTH K after recent breakup with MULAMWAH – “Shemeji ni mboga’ (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Mumias East MP, Peter Salasya, has caused a stir online after openly thirsting over content creator Ruth K, following her recent breakup with comedian Mulamwah.

Taking to social media, the outspoken and still-single lawmaker couldn’t hide his admiration, gushing over Ruth’s looks and questioning how Mulamwah could let go of such “a stunning lady.”

“Hii kitu safi mbona ndugu yangu aliachilia.”

“In Luhya culture, inheritance yani okhukalusia iko allowed,” Salasya quipped, adding, “Mulamwa turudishe huyu Mulamwa ama unipe, sitakataa ni kitu... shemeji ni mboga.”

His humorous take quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments, some encouraging him to shoot his shot, others just enjoying the drama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST