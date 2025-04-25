AKOTHEE’s advice to Gen Z on professionalism at workplace sparks reactions - “Wear deodorant and ditch the baggy Jeans”







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Singer turned entrepreneur Esther Akoth, better known as Akothee, has dished out some no-nonsense advice to Gen Z about showing up right in the workplace.

Known for her bold personality, Akothee urged young professionals to embrace a sense of decorum, starting with how they dress and carry themselves.

“Please, Gen Z, do not walk into any office dressed however you want.”

“Dress appropriately and show up professionally.”

“Stop wearing those baggy jeans, and please use deodorant,” she said.

While Gen Zs have often been praised for their creativity and individuality, Akothee believes that professionalism should never be compromised.

She emphasized that proper hygiene and dressing well aren’t just about appearances - they’re a form of self-respect and consideration for others.

The Kenyan DAILY POST