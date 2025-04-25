Former Bumula MP, MWAMBU MABONGA’s daughter takes her own life at her apartment along Thika Road - She was seen entering her bedroom while crying







Friday, April 25, 2025 - A female officer attached to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) was on Thursday morning discovered dead inside her residence at Kahawa Wendani under circumstances police are treating as an alleged suicide.

According to a preliminary police account filed on 24th April 2025, the officer - identified in service records as Spte Rebecca Sifua Mabonga of 63 OCC - was found lying motionless on the bathroom floor of her apartment, located on the first floor of Block B5, door number 166.

The report states that Mabonga had returned home from work the previous evening at around 5.30pm appearing visibly distressed and proceeded directly to her bedroom while crying.

She reportedly left the house briefly later that night and returned before midnight.

At around 1.00am, her partner, also a KDF officer identified as 160457 Spte Abdullah Salimo of 2nd Ord, claimed that upon heading to the bedroom, he found her hanging in the bathroom with a piece of cloth.

Emergency efforts to save her were not detailed in the report.

Police have launched investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding the death.

Sources familiar with the case have linked the deceased to a known political family, noting that she is believed to be the daughter of former Bumula Member of Parliament and current UDA official, Mwambu Mabonga.

The Kenya Defence Forces are yet to issue an official communication.

The deceased was reportedly stationed at the Kahawa Garrison and shared the apartment with her partner.

The body was moved to a local mortuary as police continue with investigations.

Credit: Cyprian Nyakundi