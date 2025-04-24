LADY shares a PHOTO of the gift she received from her jailed boyfriend - Bad boys are always romantic







Thursday, April 24, 2025 - A lady was over the moon after she received a gift from her boyfriend, who is serving a jail term.

He sent her a bouquet of flowers to make her feel special.





The lady shared a photo of the flowers and said the kind gesture made her cry like a baby.

“I just cried like a baby. My man is in jail, and he still made me feel special today,” she tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST