LADY shares a PHOTO of the gift she received from her jailed boyfriend - Bad boys are always romantic

Thursday, April 24, 2025 - A lady was over the moon after she received a gift from her boyfriend, who is serving a jail term.
He sent her a bouquet of flowers to make her feel special.
The lady shared a photo of the flowers and said the kind
gesture made her cry like a baby.
“I just cried like a baby. My man is in jail, and he still made me feel special today,” she tweeted.
