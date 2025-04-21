MOKAYA ALIGONGEWA! Nosy netizen zooms on LADY’s phone and exposes how she was mocking her boyfriend after cheating on him (VIDEO)







Monday, April 21, 2025 - A curious netizen has stirred online drama after exposing a lady allegedly cheating on her boyfriend.

In a now-viral video, the nosy bystander zoomed in on the woman’s phone, revealing her conversation with a side guy.

From the conversation, her boyfriend had found boxers belonging to the side guy in the house, but she cleverly lied, saying she bought them for him, and he believed her.

She even mocked him in the texts for being “too naïve.”

Perhaps it's time men take those playful “fear women” warnings a little more seriously.

Watch the video below.

We have no country here! pic.twitter.com/aIuTk7RqU7 — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 20, 2025