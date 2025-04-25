“He is traumatized” - HANIFA says after securing the release of the young man behind RUTO’s parody account (PHOTOs)







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Titus Sifuna, an X user who was arrested for creating a parody account targeting President William Ruto, has been released.

The young man was released after Defenders Coalition, a local human rights organization, intervened.

Activist Hanifa Farsafi said Sifuna was released on a Ksh. 100, 000 bail payment.

She accused the police of contravening the law, adding that Sifuna had been traumatised by his ordeal.

“They kept him in for 7 days with no trial. No charge sheet. And a bail of Ksh100, 000. A huge thank you to the defenders coalition for their help always! They paid the Ksh100, 000 bail. Asanteni sana. Their intention was to keep him in for 7 days to torture him. He’s not even speaking or smiling,” Hanifa tweeted.

Sifuna was accused of operating a parody account under the handle @5thethief and username "I must go".

According to the police, the man had posted derogatory remarks directed at the President and his family.

The Kenyan DAILY POST