“He is traumatized” - HANIFA says after securing the release of the young man behind RUTO’s parody account (PHOTOs)

Friday, April 25, 2025 - Titus Sifuna, an X user who was arrested for creating a parody account targeting President William Ruto, has been released.
The young man was released after Defenders Coalition, a
local human rights organization, intervened.
Activist Hanifa Farsafi said Sifuna was released on a Ksh. 100,
000 bail payment.
She accused the police of contravening the law, adding that Sifuna
had been traumatised by his ordeal.
“They kept him in for 7 days with no trial. No charge sheet.
And a bail of Ksh100, 000. A huge thank you to the defenders coalition for
their help always! They paid the Ksh100, 000 bail. Asanteni sana. Their
intention was to keep him in for 7 days to torture him. He’s not even speaking
or smiling,” Hanifa tweeted.
Sifuna was accused of operating a parody account under
the handle @5thethief and username "I must go".
According to the police, the man had posted derogatory remarks directed at the President and his family.
The
