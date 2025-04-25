“He is traumatized” - HANIFA says after securing the release of the young man behind RUTO’s parody account (PHOTOs)



Friday, April 25, 2025 - Titus Sifuna, an X user who was arrested for creating a parody account targeting President William Ruto, has been released.

The young man was released after Defenders Coalition, a local human rights organization, intervened.

Activist Hanifa Farsafi said Sifuna was released on a Ksh. 100, 000 bail payment.

She accused the police of contravening the law, adding that Sifuna had been traumatised by his ordeal.

“They kept him in for 7 days with no trial. No charge sheet. And a bail of Ksh100, 000. A huge thank you to the defenders coalition for their help always! They paid the Ksh100, 000 bail. Asanteni sana. Their intention was to keep him in for 7 days to torture him. He’s not even speaking or smiling,” Hanifa tweeted.

Sifuna was accused of operating a parody account under the handle @5thethief and username "I must go".

According to the police, the man had posted derogatory remarks directed at the President and his family.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments