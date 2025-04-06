Trending! VIDEO of a wash wash guy pouring a bottle of Black Label on a slay queen at OSCAR SUDI’s TIMBA XO club sparks reactions (VIDEO)

Sunday, April 6, 2025 - A viral video from Eldoret-based Timba XO club - owned by controversial Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi - has sparked reactions on social media.
In the clip, a man is seen standing on a chair, dramatically
pouring a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label over a dancing woman as the
crowd cheers wildly.
The video has elicited mixed reactions, with many calling
out the extravagance.
The club, often linked to scammers and wash
wash types, has become known for such over-the-top, eyebrow-raising
displays.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments