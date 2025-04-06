Trending! VIDEO of a wash wash guy pouring a bottle of Black Label on a slay queen at OSCAR SUDI’s TIMBA XO club sparks reactions (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 6, 2025 - A viral video from Eldoret-based Timba XO club - owned by controversial Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi - has sparked reactions on social media.

In the clip, a man is seen standing on a chair, dramatically pouring a bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label over a dancing woman as the crowd cheers wildly.

The video has elicited mixed reactions, with many calling out the extravagance.

The club, often linked to scammers and wash wash types, has become known for such over-the-top, eyebrow-raising displays.

Watch the video below.