Media personality AMINA ABDI blasts people who date their friends’ exes – “You are possessed!”







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - Media personality Amina Abdi Rabar has made it crystal clear that dating your friend's ex is wrong.

In a fiery rant posted to her Instagram stories, the sassy TV and radio presenter didn’t hold back as she addressed what she called one of the ultimate betrayals in friendships.

Speaking candidly from her car, Amina slammed those who entertain the idea of dating a friend’s former partner, or even worse, their sibling’s ex.

“We listen but we don’t judge - however, I will forever judge,” she began.

“You know those chicks who date their friend’s exes? Or worse, their sister’s ex? Like... what is wrong with you?”

She didn’t mince words, labeling such behavior as “messy, unethical, and downright disrespectful.”

“Out of all the billions of people on this planet, you chose your friend’s ex? You must be possessed! You are a witch!”

The mother of one insisted that people need to set boundaries and show respect in relationships.

“It’s never okay. Not once. There are so many other people in the world. Why limit yourself to your close circles past?”

