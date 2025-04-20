Kenyan content creator PRESENTER KAI sparks hilarious reactions after refusing to kiss his beautiful wife during their wedding (VIDEO)







Sunday, April 20, 2025 - Popular Kenyan media personality and content creator Presenter Kai, born Joseph Kai, is trending online after a surprising moment at his wedding.

The former Pwani FM host recently tied the knot with his longtime love, Diana Yegon, in a stunning coastal ceremony in Kilifi.

While the event was full of glamour and love, it was Kai’s unexpected refusal to kiss his bride that stole the spotlight.

When the officiating pastor invited him to kiss Diana after exchanging vows, a visibly shy Kai opted for a warm hug instead.

The moment has sparked hilarious reactions across social media, with many amused by the soft and modest gesture.

Watch the video and reactions below

Kenyan content creator PRESENTER KAI sparks hilarious reactions after refusing to kiss his beautiful wife during their wedding pic.twitter.com/57caIKddWi — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 21, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST