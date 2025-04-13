LYNNE NJIHIA flaunts her new apartment days after breaking up with Comedian ERIC OMONDI (PHOTOs)

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Budding model and content creator Lynne Njihia is embracing a fresh chapter in her life.
Days after officially announcing her breakup with
comedian-turned-activist Eric Omondi, Lynne has taken to social media to show
off her new apartment.
In the photo, the radiant mother of one is seen lounging on
a couch in her living room, accompanied by the witty caption:
“POV: When you prayed for the apartment but forgot to
pray for appliances.”
The post subtly hints that she’s starting from scratch after
moving out of the home she shared with Eric for three years.
Whil announcing the break up, Lynne
revealed that the decision to walk away wasn’t easy - but necessary.
“Life update: I've made the
decision to end my relationship with Eric Omondi.”
“It wasn't easy, but it's
what’s best for my peace, growth, and the future I envision for myself and my
daughter.”
“Here's to new beginnings
always,” she wrote.
