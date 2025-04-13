LYNNE NJIHIA flaunts her new apartment days after breaking up with Comedian ERIC OMONDI (PHOTOs)







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Budding model and content creator Lynne Njihia is embracing a fresh chapter in her life.

Days after officially announcing her breakup with comedian-turned-activist Eric Omondi, Lynne has taken to social media to show off her new apartment.

In the photo, the radiant mother of one is seen lounging on a couch in her living room, accompanied by the witty caption:

“POV: When you prayed for the apartment but forgot to pray for appliances.”

The post subtly hints that she’s starting from scratch after moving out of the home she shared with Eric for three years.

Whil announcing the break up, Lynne revealed that the decision to walk away wasn’t easy - but necessary.

“Life update: I've made the decision to end my relationship with Eric Omondi.”

“It wasn't easy, but it's what’s best for my peace, growth, and the future I envision for myself and my daughter.”

“Here's to new beginnings always,” she wrote.

See the photos below.

