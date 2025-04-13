Netizens blast Kenyan politicians after American YouTuber Mr. BEAST buys land for school in Narok, sets up greenhouses and donates a new truck and tractor (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Kenyans have taken to social media to slam local MPs, accusing them of prioritizing salary hikes over needs of constituents.

This after American YouTube sensation Mr. Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, traveled from the U.S. to Kenya to uplift a local school and feed starving children.

His latest humanitarian project, titled "Watch This Video to Feed 1 Person in Need," is more than just a video—it’s a lifeline.

Mr Beast built a fully equipped kitchen, dug a water well, installed a greenhouse, and donated desks to students who had been sharing four to a bench.

He even pledged to provide breakfast and lunch daily to over 500 pupils, stating, “The more of you that watch this video, the longer we will be able to keep that programme going.”

He didn’t stop there - he also donated other key amenities like a truck and tractor to the community, ensuring long-term impact.

He joined teachers in preparing meals like githeri and porridge and served the kids.

Mr Beast, traveled all the way from the United States to feed starving children in Kenya. Meanwhile, our Kenyan politicians—especially MPs —are more concerned with increasing their salary perks. Our President seems more focused on bribing churches. We are a s**t hole country. pic.twitter.com/K3WAw43z8q — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) April 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST