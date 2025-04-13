ERIC OMONDI’s Kikuyu baby mama, LYNNE NJIHIA, moves out of his house and rents her own apartment after their break-up







Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Social media influencer, Lynne Njihia, has officially moved out of her ex-fiancé Eric Omondi’s house, just a few days after announcing their breakup.

On Saturday, April 12th, 2025, the influencer shared a video on her Instagram page, giving fans a sneak peek into her new apartment. The short clip showed glimpses of her fresh start and was simply captioned: “Baby steps.”

The video also featured an overlay text that read, “You prayed for an apartment but forgot to pray for appliances,” a humorous yet honest nod to the early stages of settling into her new space.

This update comes just days after Lynne confirmed her split from comedian Eric Omondi.

On Tuesday, April 8th, she took to Instagram to share the personal news with her followers, ending their long-term relationship.

“Life update. I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Eric Omondi. It wasn’t easy, but it’s what’s best for peace, growth, and the future I envisioned for myself and my daughter. Here’s to new beginnings — always,” she said.

The breakup announcement caught many fans off guard, especially since the couple had recently appeared deeply in love during a romantic getaway to mark Lynne’s 24th birthday.

As of now, Eric Omondi has not made any public comment regarding the separation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST