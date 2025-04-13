ERIC OMONDI’s Kikuyu baby mama, LYNNE NJIHIA, moves out of his house and rents her own apartment after their break-up

Sunday, April 13, 2025 - Social media influencer, Lynne Njihia, has officially moved out of her ex-fiancé Eric Omondi’s house, just a few days after announcing their breakup.
On Saturday, April 12th, 2025, the influencer
shared a video on her Instagram page, giving fans a sneak peek into her new
apartment. The short clip showed glimpses of her fresh start and was simply
captioned: “Baby steps.”
The video also featured an overlay text that read, “You
prayed for an apartment but forgot to pray for appliances,” a humorous yet
honest nod to the early stages of settling into her new space.
This update comes just days after Lynne confirmed her split
from comedian Eric Omondi.
On Tuesday, April 8th, she took to Instagram to
share the personal news with her followers, ending their long-term
relationship.
“Life update. I’ve made the decision to end my relationship
with Eric Omondi. It wasn’t easy, but it’s what’s best for peace, growth, and
the future I envisioned for myself and my daughter. Here’s to new beginnings —
always,” she said.
The breakup announcement caught many fans off guard,
especially since the couple had recently appeared deeply in love during a
romantic getaway to mark Lynne’s 24th birthday.
As of now, Eric Omondi has not made any public comment
regarding the separation.
