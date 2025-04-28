LILLIAN NGANGA responds to claims that she regrets dumping ALFRED MUTUA for JULIANI and misses him dearly







Monday, April 28, 2025 - Lillian Nganga, the former First Lady of Machakos, has come forward to address online reports regarding her personal life.

This is after an online publication suggested that she regrets ending her relationship with former Governor Alfred Mutua and had expressed missing him deeply, especially after moving on to a relationship with local rapper, Juliani.

The publication further claimed that the mother of one regrets taking Mutua for granted and wishes that they had solved their issues amicably instead of separating.

Taking to her X account, Lillian vehemently denied these claims, describing the trending story as utter nonsense.

“You are the lot that needs your head checked because why are you spending your Sunday publishing nonsense?” she posed.

“And if I were to miss Alfred, I definitely would not choose your channel to convey the message,” she added.

Speculations about Lillian missing Mutua started to gain traction on social media over the weekend, with some even suggesting that she was secretly yearning for the companionship and stability she once had with the former Governor.

However, she has put to rest the rumors regarding any regret over her relationship choices, sending a strong message that she is fully content with her life and the future she is building.

The Kenyan DAILY POST