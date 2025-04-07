Local content creator in tears after his jilted girlfriend destroyed his household items, accusing him of cheating on her (VIDEO)

Monday, April 7, 2025 - An upcoming Kenyan content creator is counting losses after his girlfriend turned violent and destroyed his household items before fleeing.
She went berserk after finding out that he was cheating on
her with another lady.
She turned the house upside down and broke some household
items.
She also stole his television screen and a laptop that had
unedited projects.
The budding content creator relocated from Nairobi recently.
He appealed for financial help from the public to replace
some of the damaged items.
Watch the video.
Local content creator in tears after his jilted girlfriend destroyed his household items, accusing him of cheating on her pic.twitter.com/a2PapEAmPn— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 7, 2025
