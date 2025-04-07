Kenyan Slay Queen’s hilarious take on why she can’t date Kalenjin men goes viral (VIDEO)







Monday, April 7, 2025 - A video of a slay queen explaining why she can’t date Kalenjin men is cracking up the internet.

While insisting she’s not tribal, she cheekily says Kalenjin men are a no-go for her.

Why? She said walking with a Kalenjin boyfriend in the CBD could get her accidentally bundled into an Eldoret-bound matatu - just because of his smile!

“They’ll see his teeth and assume we’re going home,” she quips.

She even jokes that the only way she could consider dating one is if he owns a jet.

Watch the video below.

