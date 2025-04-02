“Useless thing I got my child”- Reactions as a beautiful Kenyan Slay Queen (In PHOTOs) exposes her MUBABA for being a deadbeat dad (VIDEO)







Wednesday, April 2, 2025 - Social media has been awash with the 'Useless things I got my child' challenge, which involves women sharing photos of their babies and then showing images of their baby daddies.

Many have used this challenge to expose men who have neglected their kids and refused to take responsibility.

A young Kenyan lady participated in the challenge and exposed her “Mubaba’ for being a deadbeat dad, sparking reactions.

The man is old enough to be her father.

The video sparked reactions as Tiktok users flooded her timeline to troll her, noting the huge age gap between her and her ‘mubaba’.

Watch the video and reactions.

“Useless thing I got my child”- Reactions as a beautiful Kenyan Slay Queen (In PHOTOs) exposes her MUBABA for being a deadbeat dad pic.twitter.com/n0yACXR3DY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 2, 2025

See photos of the disgruntled lady.

