LADY sparks reactions with bold advice to married women and explains how househelps ‘hijack’ husbands

Monday, April 14, 2025 - Lifestyle influencer Maureen Bahema has stirred conversation with bold advice for married women.
Known for calling herself a "submissive provider,"
Bahema, who is based in Sweden, suggests that women embrace humility in their
relationships, drawing inspiration from an unlikely source.
“Many housemaids have captured their bosses’ hearts through
humility,” she wrote online.
“As a wife, you must be both the queen and the maid in your
home.”
Her message?
Stay elegant and empowered, but when it comes to your
husband, lead with grace, softness, and humility.
While some applaud her for embracing tradition with a modern twist, others see it as controversial.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments